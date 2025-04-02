Where to watch Wednesday night’s Premier League clash between Southampton and Crystal Palace from St Marys Stadium, including kick off time and stream information.

How to watch the live streams of Southampton vs Crystal Palace

The game between Southampton and Crystal Palace has not been selected for live TV coverage in the United Kingdom. Supporters can tune into Palace TV+ via the Crystal Palace website to follow the live audio commentary. The match kicks off at 7:45 PM BST.

With just 9 points on the board from 29 Premier League matches, Southampton sit rock bottom in the table and are practically relegated from the top division.

The Saints have tasted defeat in each of their last five matches across all competitions since beating dropzone contenders Ipswich Town at the beginning of February.

Southampton are one game away from becoming the third team in history to lose 10 home matches in a row after Birmingham City in 1986 and Watford in 2021-22.

The Southcoast outfit’s defeat to Wolves ahead of the international break opened up a 17 point gap between them and safety.

Now the gap has stretched to 20 points following Wolves’ 1-0 victory versus West Ham.

Crystal Palace approach this match after securing a place in the FA Cup semis with a thrilling 3-0 victory over Fulham.

Eberechi Eze, Ismaila Sarr and Eddie Nketiah put their names on the scoresheet as Oliver Glasner’s side cruised through to the next round.

Palace are hoping to best the heights of last season and come away with a top half finish this campaign but they will need to register a few victories in the final few months of the season.