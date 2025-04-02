Where to watch today’s Premier League clash between Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa from the American Express Stadium, including kick off time and stream information.

How to watch the live streams of Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa

The Brighton Aston Villa game does not have any official TV broadcaster. The match starts at 7:45 PM BST.

Watch Brighton v Aston Villa Today: Did you know? You can watch LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

A cracking encounter is set to be on the menu as Brighton and Aston Villa go head to head in hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

© Canva.com

Brighton faced a setback in their previous outing as they bowed out of the FA Cup after losing against Nottingham Forest on penalties.



Fabian Hurzeler’s side have navigated well through a mid season crisis as they sit comfortably in seventh place in the league standings, being tied on points with Newcastle United.



A 2-2 draw with Manchester City left them short of achieving a perfect record in their last five Premier League matches.



Aston Villa are keeping the charge on in three fronts this season as they remain alive as a contender to finish top four in the league, apart from being in the Champions League and FA Cup.



Unai Emery’s men are set to face Paris Saint Germain next week and they will hope not to let any slip ups dent their momentum ahead of the high-profile clash.



Villa have been supplied with fresh new faces in the attacking department after January as they look set to fire on all cylinders in the final phase of the season.



Expect goals in the match and Aston Villa should win narrowly.

