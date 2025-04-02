Where to watch tonight’s Premier League clash between Manchester City and Leicester City from the Etihad Stadium, including kick off time and stream information.

How to watch the live steams of Manchester City vs Leicester City

There will be no official live TV coverage of the Man City Leicester game in the United Kingdom. The match kicks off at 7:45 PM BST.

Watch Manchester City Leicester Today Did you know? You can watch LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Manchester City enter this match after confirming their berth in the FA Cup semi final with a victory over Bournemouth.

© Canva.com

The Citizens just could not find their pace this season to challenge for the league title but they are still afloat in the race for the top four.

If Chelsea slip against Tottenham on Thursday, Pep Guardiola’s men can overtake them in the league table to go fourth and a win could make all the difference.

Man City have already departed the UCL this campaign and their objectives now lie in finishing as strongly as possible in the Premier League alongside clinching the FA Cup.

With just 17 points, Leicester City are virtually relegated from the Premier League.

Wolves’ victory over West Ham has now opened up a 12-point gap between The Foxes and safety.

While they emerged as a high flying outfit in the Championship last year under Enzo Maresca, Leicester have failed to find the right momentum to survive this season in the top flight.

Leicester have the second worst defence in the Premier League and Manchester City are expected to post a resounding scoreline in their favour.