Where to watch Wednesday’s Merseyside derby fixture between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield today, including kick off time and stream information.

How to watch the live streams of Liverpool vs Everton

In the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with a kick off time of 8 PM BST.

Watch Liverpool v Everton Today Did you know? You can watch LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad



In this final Merseyside derby of the season, Liverpool will look to make most of the home advantage, and increase their stronghold at the top of the table, while Everton will be looking to register a win after a string of draws.

Credit © Canva

Liverpool will take this match as an opportunity to revive from their recent crash-outs from the Champions League and Carabao Cup competitions.

A win at Anfield is set to unlock a 12-point lead at the top of the pile.

The Reds have remained unbeaten at their own backyard since the defeat to Nottingham Forest in Matchday 4.

They are cruising to their second title in five years as Premier League fans might feel relieved to see Manchester City’s monopoly on the competition end in recent years.

Everton will go into the match looking for a win after a run of four consecutive draws. Liverpool have never failed to win either of the derbies in the last decade as The Toffees’ chances look bleak to survive their neighbours’ onslaught.

For Liverpool, both Allison Becker and Conor Bradley remain doubts, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez will miss the match.

For Everton, midfielders Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil and striker Calvert-Lewin are all out, as is Mangala to an ACL injury.

Vitalii Mykolenko will be subjected to a late fitness test.

Back Liverpool to win this one.