Where to watch the Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Brentford today from St James Park, including kick off time and stream information.

In the United Kingdom, the Newcastle Utd Brentford match has not been selected for live TV coverage. Supporters can tune into BBC Radio Newcastle for the live audio commentary. The match kicks off at 7:45 PM BST.

Basking in an upbeat mood of revelry, EFL Champions Newcastle United return to Premier League action as they host Brentford at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle lifted their first trophy after a long wait of 70 years when they overcame Liverpool in a 2-1 victory at Wembley in the EFL Cup final.

The Toons underwent a massive rebuilding process for the last three years and they got rewarded for their efforts as they brought a piece of silverware to the passionate St James’ Park faithful.

With just two points away from 4th placed Chelsea and having played a game less, Eddie Howe’s men are in firm contention to qualify for the Champions League. Newcastle registered a narrow 1-0 win in their last league game against West Ham with Bruno Guimaraes’ sole strike making the difference.

Brentford can boast of a positive recent record ahead of this match as they have won three from their previous five outings while tasting defeat once and a draw versus Everton.

The Bees have featured against Newcastle twice this season, winning 4-2 in the league and losing 3-1 in the EFL Cup.

Thomas Frank’s men are 11th in the standings and it is still a long shot for them to consolidate a fight for Europe.

With the Champions League at stake, Newcastle United should rally together to snatch a big win over Brentford.