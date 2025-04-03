Where to watch Thursday night’s Premier League between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge today, including kick off time and stream information.

How to watch the live streams of Chelsea vs Tottenham

The derby between Chelsea and Tottenham from Stamford Bridge is set to be broadcast live on Sky Sports, with a kick off time of 8 PM BST. You also catch the live action on the Sky Go app and website.

Chelsea, who have accumulated just six points from their previous five Premier League fixtures, will be taking this match as an opportunity to keep their hopes of finishing in the top four of the table alive, and qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Chelsea fell prey to Arsenal’s finishing composure in their last match as Mikel Merino’s 20th minute strike made the difference between the two sides.

Chelsea could not muster a comeback and now they find themselves under the threat of Manchester City, Newcastle United and Brighton.

They will be aided by the return to service of Cole Palmer, Jackson and Madueke.

The Blues will be looking to repeat their high flying form from the Europa Conference League.



Tottenham Hotspur are reeling at fourteenth place in the table, and will be looking to register a win in the Derby as a morale booster for the team and the fans.

Ange Postecoglu, suffering from the unavailability of eleven first-team players, will try not to drop points and would probably take a draw.

Spurs’ league hopes are all but over for this season.

Expect a decent contest with a narrow Chelsea win at the end.

