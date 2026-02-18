Newcastle United head to Azerbaijan on Tuesday evening for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off against FK Qarabag.

Qarabag v Newcastle live stream FK Qarabag v Newcastle will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1. Live streaming is available via Discovery+. Kick off will take place at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan. Kick-off is at 17:45 GMT on Tuesday 17 February.

Watch Qarabag v Newcastle LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Eddie Howe’s side finished 12th in the league phase and are favourites to reach the Round of 16, but this trip to Baku presents a tricky assignment.

Qarabag ended the league phase above the likes of Benfica, Marseille, Napoli and Ajax, underlining their ability to compete at this level.

The winners of the two-legged tie will face either Chelsea or Barcelona in the next round, with the draw scheduled for Friday 27 February.

Newcastle make the 2,500-mile journey in improved spirits after back-to-back away wins. A 2-1 Premier League success at Tottenham was followed by a 3-1 FA Cup victory at Aston Villa, easing some of the pressure that had built during a difficult spell on the road.

Injuries remain a concern for the Magpies, though, and the absence of key midfielder Bruno Guimaraes weakens their control in the centre of the pitch.

Defensive issues have also been evident. Both teams have scored in Newcastle’s last six matches and they have gone seven games without a clean sheet, conceding four against Liverpool and three against both Manchester City and Brentford in that run.

Qarabag are far more formidable in Baku than on their travels. While they suffered a heavy 6-0 defeat at Liverpool, they held Chelsea to a 2-2 draw at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium and have picked up notable wins at home in Europe.

Victories over Copenhagen and Eintracht Frankfurt, along with a 3-2 triumph at Benfica, highlight their attacking threat.

The Azerbaijani champions have scored in eight of their last 11 Champions League fixtures and tend to make home advantage count. Given Newcastle’s recent defensive record, another open contest looks possible.