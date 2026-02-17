Juventus head to Istanbul on Tuesday for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League knockout phase play off against Galatasaray at Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi.

How to watch Galatasaray v Juventus live streaming The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1. Live streaming is available via Discovery+. Galatasaray v Juventus kicks off at 17:45 GMT on Tuesday 17 February in Istanbul.

It has been a frustrating domestic season for the Serie A side. Juventus sit 15 points behind Inter Milan in the title race and were eliminated from the Coppa Italia at the quarter final stage by Atalanta. Consistency has been an issue, particularly away from home.

Galatasaray arrive in strong form. The Turkish Super Lig leaders have lost just once in 22 league matches and hold a three point advantage at the top of the table.

They have won four on the bounce and are unbeaten in their last five home games, with just one defeat in their previous 10 in Istanbul.

Their Champions League campaign has been mixed. They scraped into the top 24 after taking one point from their final four league phase fixtures, yet their home performances in Europe have been impressive.

A 1-0 win over Liverpool and a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid underlined how tough they are to beat on Turkish soil.

Juventus have also looked vulnerable in Europe. They lost at Real Madrid, drew with Villarreal and AS Monaco, and only edged past Bodo/Glimt in a 3-2 thriller. With domestic hopes fading, head coach Luciano Spalletti faces mounting pressure.

Juventus remain favourites to reach the Round of 16, where the winners will meet either Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur.

The draw is set for Friday 27 February.