Arsenal surrendered ground in the Premier League title race with a 1-1 draw at Brentford on Thursday, but they are expected to respond in the FA Cup fourth round when Wigan Athletic visit the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s side remain in contention on multiple fronts and will view this tie as another step towards silverware. Wigan arrive under interim boss Glenn Whelan following Ryan Lowe’s departure after a heavy defeat at Peterborough United. A midweek loss to Reading has deepened their troubles, leaving them in the League One relegation zone.

The clubs last met in the 2013/14 FA Cup semi final, when Arsenal prevailed on penalties to deny Wigan a second successive cup triumph. Arteta converted in that shootout and will be hoping for a more straightforward outcome this time.

Arsenal overcame an early scare to beat Portsmouth 4-1 in the previous round and their depth has been evident in domestic and European competitions. Injuries to Mikel Merino and Kai Havertz limit options, while captain Martin Odegaard faces a late fitness check. Even so, the hosts should have far too much quality.

Wigan have taken just one point from their last six league matches and conceded six at Peterborough.

With Arsenal having recently recorded emphatic wins over Leeds United and Sunderland, another convincing home victory looks likely.