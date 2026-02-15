Wales national rugby union team endured a bruising start to the 2026 Six Nations Championship and face another stern test when France national rugby union team visit the Principality Stadium on Sunday.

How to watch Wales v France live streaming In the UK, Wales v France will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage starting at 14:30 GMT ahead of a 15:10 kick off. Fans can stream the match via the BBC Sport website, the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer.

Watch Wales v France LIVE streaming with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Wales v France live stream in the UK

TV channel – The match will be shown live on BBC One. Coverage start time – Coverage begins at 14:30 GMT. Kick-off time – Wales v France kicks off at 15:10 GMT. Live streaming options – Fans can stream the game via: The BBC Sport website

The BBC Sport app

BBC iPlayer

Steve Tandy’s side were thrashed 48-7 by England national rugby union team at Twickenham in round one, extending a miserable run that has seen Wales lose 22 of their last 24 internationals.

That sequence includes a record 12 straight Six Nations defeats and pressure continues to mount on the coaching team.

France, by contrast, opened their campaign with an impressive 36-14 victory over Ireland national rugby union team in Paris.

Les Bleus are targeting an eighth consecutive win over Wales and arrive in Cardiff full of confidence after recent victories over Fiji and Australia.

Discipline proved costly for Wales against England, with four players sent to the sin bin. Facing a French side packed with pace and attacking quality, further lapses are likely to be punished.

France have scored 45 points on their last visit to Cardiff and have not lost to Wales since the 2019 World Cup meeting in Japan.

With thousands of tickets still available and results continuing to disappoint, the mood around Welsh rugby remains subdued.

Given France’s current form and Wales’ defensive struggles, the visitors look well placed to deliver another heavy defeat.