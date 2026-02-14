Two Premier League sides meet in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday night as Liverpool host Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield.

What TV channel Stream is Liverpool v Brighton on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1. Supporters can stream the match through discovery+ directly to a smart TV or compatible device.

Watch Liverpool v Brighton LIVE streaming with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

When is Liverpool v Brighton?

Liverpool v Brighton will take place on Saturday 14 February 2026.

What time does Liverpool v Brighton kick off?

The match kicks off at 20:00 GMT.

This will be the second meeting between the clubs on Merseyside this season, with Liverpool claiming a 2-0 win in the league fixture back in December. Arne Slot’s side are no longer in the title picture and the FA Cup represents a realistic opportunity to secure silverware.

Brighton head into the tie on the back of a six match winless run in the league, a sequence that has pulled them into the relegation conversation.

With survival the priority, Fabian Hurzeler may be tempted to rotate, although a trip to Anfield still carries significance.

Liverpool are expected to name a strong line up as they look to build momentum. Their recent home form has been solid and they will fancy their chances of progressing against a Brighton side lacking confidence.

The Seagulls have shown they can compete with top sides on their day, but defensive frailties have cost them in recent weeks.

If they are to cause an upset, they will need to be far more disciplined at the back.