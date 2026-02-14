Aston Villa remain in the Premier League title conversation, but they are unlikely to take their foot off the gas in Saturday’s FA Cup tie with Newcastle United at Villa Park.

How to watch Aston Villa v Newcastle

Aston Villa v Newcastle will be shown live on BBC One and TNT Sports 3.

Live streaming is available via BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and Discovery+.

Villa v Newcastle Kick off time and venue

The match takes place at Villa Park in Birmingham, with kick off scheduled for 17:45 GMT on Saturday 14 February.

Villa have a full week to prepare for their next league assignment against Leeds United, which gives Unai Emery scope to field a strong side. Newcastle, meanwhile, will also be eager to respond after their EFL Cup defence was ended by Manchester City earlier this month.

Neither team has been at their sharpest in recent weeks. Newcastle had managed just one win in six matches before edging Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 on Tuesday. That run included defeats to Manchester City, Liverpool and Brentford, along with a creditable draw at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Villa sit third in the table, six points behind leaders Arsenal, but have also experienced a slight dip. A home defeat to Brentford was followed by a draw at AFC Bournemouth before Wednesday’s narrow 1-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Recent meetings favour the hosts, with Villa unbeaten in their last three encounters with Newcastle. This has the feel of a competitive cup tie, yet with both sides lacking fluency in attack, a draw would not be a surprise.