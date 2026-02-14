The pressure is intensifying on Gregor Townsend after Scotland national rugby union team slipped to an 18-15 defeat against Italy national rugby union team in Rome.

On a rains oaked evening in the Italian capital, Scotland were second best early on as Italy raced into a 12 point lead inside the opening quarter. A close range try from number eight Jack Dempsey gave the visitors hope, but they still trailed 15-7 at the interval.

Scotland began the second half with greater urgency, with Finn Russell helping to reduce the deficit within minutes of the restart. Italy regained control for long spells, though, and while a 67th minute try from George Horn narrowed the gap to three points, the Azzurri held firm as conditions deteriorated to seal a hard earned victory.

Scotland collected only a losing bonus point, while England national rugby union team claimed maximum points with a 48-7 demolition of Wales national rugby union team.

Winger Henry Arundell crossed for a hat trick as England capitalised ruthlessly on loose kicking and turnover ball.

That attacking threat is something Russell will need to manage carefully at Murrayfield, particularly given England’s strength on kick returns. The contest is also set to feature an intriguing duel at fly half between Russell and George Ford, who has been in impressive form.

The pair are well acquainted through their meetings in the Gallagher Premiership.

Despite last week’s setback, Scotland have enjoyed recent success in this fixture, winning the previous four meetings before a narrow defeat at Twickenham last year. Playing at home in one of rugby’s fiercest rivalries could lift Townsend’s side.

England enter as 1/3 favourites, with Scotland priced at 12/5.