Mansfield Town head to Turf Moor on Saturday aiming to pull off another FA Cup shock when they face Burnley in the fourth round.

What time is Burnley v Mansfield Town?

Burnley v Mansfield Town kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday.

What TV channel is Burnley v Mansfield Town on?

The match has not been selected for live broadcast in the UK. Highlights will be available on Match of the Day later in the weekend or you can go in play with Bet365.

The League One side stunned Sheffield United 4-3 at Bramall Lane in the previous round, and Nigel Clough’s men will believe they can test a Burnley outfit battling at the wrong end of the Premier League table.

Burnley sit nine points adrift of safety with 12 league matches remaining, and an immediate return to the Championship looks likely. Still, Wednesday’s 3-2 win away to Crystal Palace has restored some belief. Manager Scott Parker may decide to field a strong side as he looks to build momentum and keep confidence levels high.

The Clarets have already shown their ability to overpower lower league opposition, having thumped Millwall 5-1 at home in the third round. They have scored at least twice in three of their last four matches at Turf Moor and should create enough chances to progress.

Mansfield arrive on a five match winless run, drawing four and losing one, including recent 1-1 away stalemates against Stevenage and Plymouth Argyle. Even so, they have found the net in six of their last seven away games and showed in the last round that they can trouble higher ranked opponents.

While Burnley are favourites to advance, Mansfield may still trouble a defence that has conceded 51 league goals this season.