Salford City return to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday for an FA Cup fourth round clash with Manchester City, just 12 months after suffering an 8-0 defeat at the same venue.

How to watch Man City v Salford live streaming Manchester City v Salford kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 14 February 2026 at the Etihad Stadium. The match is not currently scheduled for live broadcast in the UK. Highlights will be available via BBC through BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website or you can go in play with Bet365.

Watch Manchester City v Salford LIVE streaming with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

While many League Two sides would relish a glamour tie of this magnitude, memories of last season’s heavy loss may temper expectations. That said, Salford have already made history by reaching the fourth round for the first time and will look to embrace the occasion.

City opened their latest FA Cup campaign with a 10-1 demolition of Exeter City, underlining their intent to reach a fourth consecutive final. Salford have earned their place with wins over Lincoln City, Leyton Orient and Swindon Town.

One boost for the visitors could be the possible absence of Erling Haaland. The striker was withdrawn at half time in City’s 3-0 Premier League victory over Fulham after scoring, citing fatigue.

With a packed schedule, Pep Guardiola may opt to rest his leading scorer.

Guardiola has shown in previous rounds that he does not take the competition lightly, naming strong sides even against lower league opposition.

With five wins from their last six matches, City appear to be hitting form at the right time.

Salford sit sixth in League Two and remain in the promotion hunt, though recent 1-0 defeats to Chesterfield and Accrington Stanley suggest they face a stern challenge.

While they may avoid a repeat of last year’s scoreline, another comfortable City victory looks likely.