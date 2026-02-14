Ireland national rugby union team return to the Aviva Stadium aiming to steady their Six Nations campaign after a bruising defeat in Paris, while Italy national rugby union team arrive buoyed by an impressive opening round win over Scotland.

Ireland v Italy live streaming Ireland's Round 2 Six Nations Championship match against Italy takes place on Saturday 14 February 2026, with kick off scheduled for 14:10 GMT. UK viewers can watch the match on ITV.

Despite that setback against France national rugby union team, Ireland are 17-point favourites for Saturday’s clash. Historically this fixture has been dominated by the Irish, yet recent form suggests the gap may not be as wide as in previous years.

The sides last met in the 2025 Six Nations, when Ireland edged a 22–17 victory in Rome. Italy pushed them all the way in a contest that remained in doubt until the closing stages.

In 2024, Ireland recorded a commanding 36–0 win in Dublin, showing how clinical they can be when operating at their peak.

Italy have not beaten Ireland on Irish soil since 1997, yet there is renewed belief within the squad. Under head coach Gonzalo Quesada, the Azzurri have shown greater defensive discipline and composure.

They have not lost by more than 19 points in their last four matches and displayed maturity in closing out their Round 1 win over Scotland national rugby union team.

Ireland, in contrast, must address clear shortcomings.

Their defeat in Paris featured a 22–0 half-time deficit, exposing concerns around cohesion, physicality and attacking sharpness. Given that backdrop, a free flowing, high-margin victory appears far from guaranteed.

This encounter presents Ireland with an opportunity to respond in front of home support, but Italy’s recent progress suggests a far more competitive contest than the odds imply.