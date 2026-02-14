West Ham United make the trip to face Burton Albion in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

How to watch Burton v West Ham live streaming Burton Albion v West Ham will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Live streaming is available via Discovery+. Kick off is scheduled for 12:15 GMT on Saturday 14 February.

For the Hammers, Premier League survival remains the primary focus this season, though an upturn in league results has lifted the mood among supporters. Burton, meanwhile, are chasing a piece of history, as the League One side have never reached the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Gary Bowyer’s men have enjoyed a favourable route to this stage, overcoming non-league opposition including St Albans City F.C., Brackley Town F.C. and Boreham Wood F.C.. Saturday represents a significant jump in class.

Domestic form has been a concern for the Brewers, who sit in the League One relegation zone with just one win in their last nine matches. Defender Dylan Williams, who scored in the 5-0 victory over Boreham Wood, is a doubt with a hamstring issue, while Swedish forward Julian Larsson may also miss out.

West Ham arrive in stronger shape, having lost just one of their last five Premier League fixtures. Despite remaining in the bottom three, manager Nuno Espirito Santo will expect a professional display against opponents 47 places below them in the English pyramid.

Nuno is likely to field a strong side, with backup goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski expected to be the only absentee. The three-time FA Cup winners will be heavy favourites against a Burton side without a league victory in eight matches.