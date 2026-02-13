Championship promotion hopefuls Hull City are aiming to spring an FA Cup fourth round surprise when they welcome Chelsea to the MKM Stadium on Friday night.

How to watch Hull v Chelsea live streaming Hull v Chelsea will be shown live on BBC One and TNT Sports 1. Live streaming is available via BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and Discovery+.

Hull sit fourth in the Championship, five points shy of the automatic promotion places, but needed penalties to edge past Blackburn Rovers after a goalless 120 minutes in the previous round.

Chelsea, now managed by former Tigers boss Liam Rosenior, made a flying start under their new head coach with a 5-1 FA Cup win at Charlton Athletic. Their momentum stalled in the EFL Cup semi-finals, though, as they went down 4-2 on aggregate to Arsenal.

Rosenior will expect a sharper performance after Tuesday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Leeds United, who recovered from two goals down at Stamford Bridge to claim a point.

Goals from Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer had put the Blues in control, but defensive lapses late on proved costly.

Chelsea showed their resilience in the EFL Cup second leg at the Emirates Stadium, where Kai Havertz struck in stoppage time to secure Arsenal’s aggregate success. A more open contest is anticipated in Yorkshire.

Hull’s push for promotion suffered a blow last weekend with a 3-2 home defeat to Bristol City, yet they have enough attacking quality to trouble a Chelsea side that may be without first bchoice left-back Marc Cucurella, who was withdrawn at half time against Leeds.

Chelsea to win with both teams scoring stands out as an appealing option. Since Rosenior’s appointment, the Blues have impressed on their travels, posting victories at Charlton, Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Napoli in the UEFA Champions League.