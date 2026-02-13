Wrexham A.F.C. continue to generate headlines both on and off the pitch, with their recent FA Cup victory over Nottingham Forest adding another chapter to their remarkable rise under Hollywood ownership.

How to watch Wrexham v Ipswich live streaming Wrexham Ipswich will be broadcast live on BBC One Wales and TNT Sports Extra. Live streaming is available via BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and Discovery+. Kick off is scheduled for 19:45 GMT on Friday 13 February.

The Dragons edged past the Premier League side on penalties after a 3-3 draw, sealing one of the competition’s standout giant-killings. Their reward is another tough assignment, as Championship rivals Ipswich Town visit the Racecourse Ground on Friday night.

Wrexham deserve credit for their strong campaign and remain firmly in the Championship play off mix. Even so, they trail Ipswich by seven points, with the Tractor Boys also holding a game in hand on Phil Parkinson’s side.

Both clubs have invested heavily, yet Ipswich appear to have the greater depth and attacking quality.

Under Kieran McKenna, they rank third in the Championship for expected goals with a figure of 51.7, comfortably ahead of Wrexham’s 38.9. That attacking threat, combined with a solid defensive base, strengthens the case for the visitors.

Wrexham’s home form, once a major asset, has dipped in recent weeks. Since their penalty triumph over Forest, they have lost to Norwich City and Millwall, while also being held by struggling Leicester City.

Ipswich may just have enough to progress to the FA Cup fifth round for only the second time in 19 seasons.