Arsenal head into Thursday night’s clash at the Gtech Community Stadium with their lead at the top of the Premier League reduced to three points after Manchester City’s win over Fulham.

How to watch Brentdfords v Arsenal live streaming Brentford Arsenal kicks off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 12th February 10th 2026, at the Vitality Stadium. UK viewers can watch live on TNT Sports 1. The game can also be streamed live via discovery+.

The Gunners had started the midweek round six points clear, but City’s result has ramped up the pressure. Mikel Arteta’s side are favourites to respond with victory, though Brentford are in strong form and remain in the hunt for European qualification.

Back-to-back wins over Aston Villa and Newcastle have lifted the Bees to within six points of fourth-placed Manchester United. Chelsea sit five points above them in fifth, a position that could secure Champions League football next season.

Brentford’s only recent setback at home was a 2-0 loss to Nottingham Forest, just their second defeat at the Gtech this term. The other came narrowly against Manchester City. They created chances against Forest and were unfortunate not to take something from the game.

While a double chance bet on Brentford may tempt some, both teams to score looks the stronger angle. Keith Andrews’ side have scored in 10 of their 13 home matches in all competitions and average 1.9 league goals per game.

Recent meetings between these sides also suggest goals at both ends. Three of the last four encounters have seen each team find the net.

Arsenal’s away defence has not been watertight in recent weeks, with both teams scoring in seven of their last 11 away fixtures. The Gunners have failed to score in only two away games in all competitions this season, underlining the threat they carry going forward.

With Arsenal chasing points in the title race and Brentford pushing for Europe, the ingredients are in place for an open contest.