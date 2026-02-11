Sunderland will look to protect their outstanding home record when they welcome Liverpool to the Stadium of Light on Wednesday night.

How to watch Sunderland v Liverpool live streaming Sunderland v Liverpool kicks off at 8.15pm GMT on Wednesday February 11th 2026, at the Stadium of Light. UK viewers can watch live on TNT Sports 1. The game can also be streamed live via discovery+

Régis Le Bris’ side have come through almost two thirds of the Premier League campaign without tasting defeat on home soil. That consistency in front of their own supporters has lifted expectations, even after Saturday’s 3-0 loss away to Arsenal.

The Black Cats sit comfortably in mid-table and have shown a strong response to setbacks. Each of their previous six league defeats has been followed by a victory in the next match, a pattern they will hope continues against the reigning champions.

Liverpool arrive on Wearside under mounting pressure. Arne Slot’s men have suffered eight league defeats this season, with Sunday’s 2-1 loss at home to Manchester City a major blow to their hopes of defending the title.

That result left them drifting in the race for Champions League qualification. With little time to recover from the disappointment and a trip to one of the division’s toughest away grounds looming, the task looks demanding.

There were bright moments against City, including a fine free kick from Dominik Szoboszlai, but defensive lapses proved costly. Erling Haaland’s late penalty settled the contest and Szoboszlai’s red card compounded a difficult afternoon, ruling him out of the trip to Sunderland.

Liverpool’s away form has also raised concern. They have collected just four league wins on the road, with half of those coming in the opening month of the season.

Sunderland, by contrast, continue to grow in confidence at the top level.

While survival was the initial target, they have established themselves as a competitive force and will sense another opportunity to claim a high profile scalp in front of their home crowd.