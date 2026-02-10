West Ham United and Manchester United both head into Tuesday night’s Premier League clash at the London Stadium in strong form, setting the scene for an entertaining encounter in east London.

How to watch West Ham v Man Utd live streaming West Ham v Manchester United kicks off at 8.15pm GMT on Tuesday February 10th 2026, at the West Ham Stadium. UK viewers can watch live on TNT Sports 1. The game can also be streamed live via discovery+

The Hammers have won three of their last four league matches, a run that has given their survival hopes a timely lift, while Manchester United have gathered serious momentum under new manager Michael Carrick, winning four games in a row since his appointment.

Carrick began his playing career at West Ham, but sentiment will count for little here with both sides desperate for points. United are firmly in the hunt for UEFA Champions League qualification after a remarkable turnaround, while West Ham are battling to pull clear of the relegation zone.

United’s revival has been built on eye catching results. Carrick’s reign began with a 2-0 win over Manchester City, followed by a dramatic 3-2 victory against league leaders Arsenal.

A late thriller against Fulham at Old Trafford came next, before a more controlled 2-0 home success over ten-man Tottenham at the weekend.

Those results have made the Red Devils deserved favourites on Tuesday, although West Ham are unlikely to make things easy. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have beaten Tottenham, Sunderland and Burnley during their recent upturn and now sit just three points from safety at the start of the round.

Their only blemish in the past month was a 3-2 defeat away at Chelsea, a game in which they held a 2-0 half-time lead.

Even in defeat, West Ham showed their attacking threat, something that could again come to the fore against a United defence that still looks vulnerable at times.

Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville are both in good scoring form for the hosts, while United have conceded regularly on their travels.

Both teams have scored in all but one of United’s 12 away league games this season, including the chaotic win over Fulham where they surrendered a two-goal lead late on before Benjamin Šeško struck in stoppage time.

With West Ham needing points and United playing with confidence, goals at both ends feel likely in what should be another lively Premier League contest.