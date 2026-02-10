Chelsea and Leeds United renew a rivalry that dates back to the 1970s when they meet in Tuesday night’s Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge, with both sides still having plenty at stake as the season develops.

Chelsea arrive in strong shape, having climbed into the top five after putting together a run of four consecutive league victories.

Confidence is growing under Liam Rosenior, although this fixture comes with a warning sign given Leeds have already beaten the Blues once this season.

Leeds’ 3-1 victory in December’s reverse fixture proved to be a turning point for Daniel Farke’s side, helping them pull clear of the bottom three and steady their campaign.

A hard-fought home win over Nottingham Forest on Friday continued that progress, yet the picture remains tight. West Ham United’s recent upturn means the Whites still sit only six points above the relegation zone and cannot afford any slip-ups.

Farke’s team have taken eight points from their last six matches, but survival is far from secure. Away from home, Leeds have been difficult to break down, drawing four of their last five road trips, including credible results at Liverpool, Sunderland and Everton.

Chelsea’s early-season turbulence has eased and the criticism surrounding Rosenior’s appointment has largely faded thanks to improved results. That said, Stamford Bridge has not always been comfortable territory for the Blues. In their most recent home outing they trailed 2-0 at half-time before a dramatic stoppage-time winner rescued all three points.

Before that, Chelsea edged past Pafos 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League and relied on a second-half penalty to secure a 2-0 win over Brentford, highlighting that performances at home have often been more workmanlike than dominant.

With Chelsea pushing for European qualification and Leeds fighting to keep daylight between themselves and the bottom three, Tuesday’s meeting has all the ingredients for a competitive and finely balanced contest.