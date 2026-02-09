Middlesbrough head into their trip to South Yorkshire full of confidence, with Kim Hellberg’s impact since his appointment in late November continuing to gather momentum.

A victory away to Sheffield United would represent another significant step forward and keep Boro firmly in the Championship title conversation.

The Teessiders have won five consecutive league matches and arrive knowing that three more points would take them above leaders Coventry City, who slipped up again at the weekend. That run has transformed Boro’s outlook after a difficult festive period and has placed real pressure on Frank Lampard’s Sky Blues at the top of the table.

Middlesbrough’s revival is particularly impressive given where they stood at the turn of the year.

A defeat at Derby on New Year’s Day left them with just one point from four matches, but Hellberg’s side have responded emphatically, rediscovering fluency and belief on both sides of the ball.

Sheffield United will provide a stern examination. Chris Wilder’s side have been scoring freely at Bramall Lane, hitting three goals in each of their last four home league games.

That attacking output makes them dangerous opponents, even if their overall form has been uneven.

The Blades remain frustratingly inconsistent, recording two wins, a draw and two defeats across their last five outings. This will also be their sixth match since January 17, one more than Middlesbrough have played in that period, which could become a factor as the game wears on.

Defensively, Boro continue to impress across the season, even if recent away fixtures suggest vulnerability.

They have conceded in 10 consecutive road games, yet still boast one of the strongest defensive records in the division overall. Their away form has improved markedly, with four wins from their last six trips since early December.

Both teams have found the net in all four of Middlesbrough’s recent away victories, and a similar pattern could emerge here.

Sheffield United’s attacking strength at home and Boro’s confidence going forward point towards an open contest.