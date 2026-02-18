Wolverhampton Wanderers face a daunting task at Molineux Stadium as Premier League leaders Arsenal arrive looking to tighten their grip on the title race.

How to watch Arsenal v Wolves live streaming The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. Live streaming is available via Sky Go and the Sky Sports app.

Wolves v Arsenal will be played at Molineux in Wolverhampton, with kick off at 20:00 GMT on Wednesday 18 February.

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford last Thursday, but they have the chance to move seven points clear at the summit with victory here.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been consistent all season, with their only defeats coming against fellow top six teams.

Wolves, meanwhile, remain rooted to the bottom of the table and sit 18 points from safety. Rob Edwards’ side have managed just one league win all season and struggled past Grimsby Town 1-0 in the FA Cup at the weekend.

In contrast, Arsenal cruised to a 4-0 victory over Wigan Athletic and continue to show depth across competitions. While recent draws at Nottingham Forest and Brentford have cost them momentum, this fixture presents a clear opportunity to respond.

Wolves have failed to score in five of their last six matches and could struggle again against one of the league’s most organised defences.

Arsenal have already beaten them comfortably in recent meetings and another controlled away performance looks likely.