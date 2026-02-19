Crystal Palace face Bosnian side Zrinjski Mostar in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League play off on Thursday evening, and despite their domestic struggles, the Eagles will be confident of taking control of the tie.

Crystal Palace v Zrinjski Mosta Stream

How to watch Crystal Palace v Zrinjski Mostar live streaming Zrinjski Mostar v Crystal Palace will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports 9. Live streaming is available via Discovery+. The match will be played at the Bijeli Brijeg Stadium in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, with kick-off scheduled for 17:45 GMT on Thursday 19 February.

Oliver Glasner’s side narrowly missed out on a top eight finish in the league phase after a 2-2 draw with KuPS on the final matchday. That result means Palace must navigate this play off round, but they remain among the favourites to win the competition outright.

Zrinjski, meanwhile, scraped into the knockout stages in 21st place with seven points. They picked up four points from their final three league phase matches, including a 1-1 draw with Rapid Wien, which proved enough to edge into the top 24 on goal difference.

Domestically, Palace are enduring a miserable spell. They have collected just six points from their last 11 Premier League matches and were stunned by non league Macclesfield in the FA Cup. However, European competition offers a reset, and there is a significant gap in quality between these two sides.

Zrinjski struggled against stronger opposition in the league phase. They were thrashed 6-0 by Dynamo Kyiv and failed to score in defeats to Mainz and Rakow. Their domestic form is also patchy, with a 3-0 loss to Borac Banja Luka in their most recent league outing.

Palace, for all their issues, continue to find the net. They have scored in each of their last six matches and managed two goals in a 3-2 defeat to Burnley at the weekend. With more depth and attacking quality, the visitors should be capable of building a healthy first leg advantage ahead of the return fixture at Selhurst Park.