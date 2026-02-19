Nottingham Forest’s season has unravelled in dramatic fashion. After finishing seventh in the Premier League last term, few would have predicted they would be locked in a relegation scrap and turning to a fourth manager before March.

How to watch Fenerbahce v Nottingham Forest live streaming Fenerbahce v Nottingham Forest will be shown live on TNT Sports 3. Kick-off is at 17:45 GMT on Thursday 19 February 2026 at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in Istanbul.

That upheaval has also impacted their European campaign. Forest failed to secure a top eight finish in the Europa League league phase, meaning new boss Vitor Pereira’s first match in charge is a daunting knockout play-off first leg away at Fenerbahce.

The Reds travel to Istanbul knowing they face one of the toughest home atmospheres in European football. Fenerbahce won their opening two Europa League home fixtures this season before slipping up against Aston Villa last time out. The Turkish giants will be eager to respond and protect their strong record at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium.

Forest’s away form in Europe during the league phase offers little encouragement. They won just one of their four matches on the road and have struggled for consistency all season. While Pereira has an impressive record of winning his first match in each of his last seven managerial appointments, this represents a significant step up in class.

Domenico Tedesco has enjoyed an outstanding run since taking charge of Fenerbahce, losing just three of his 32 matches in all competitions. Their only Europa League defeat came against Premier League high-flyers Aston Villa, and they head into this clash on the back of three consecutive wins.

Forest, by contrast, are without a victory in three matches, and those games came against fellow strugglers Wolves, Crystal Palace and Leeds United. With N’Golo Kante now anchoring the midfield for the hosts, Fenerbahce look well equipped to control proceedings and take an advantage into the second leg at the City Ground.