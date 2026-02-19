Luke Littler heads into Night 3 at the OVO Hydro installed as the favourite to take the nightly honours, despite a stuttering start to this year’s campaign.

How to watch Premier League Darts Night 3 live streaming Premier League Darts will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, with coverage getting underway from 7pm GMT. Sky Sports subscribers can also watch via live stream on the Sky Go app and website or use Bet365.

Watch Premier League Darts Night 3 LIVE with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

The world number one has won just one of his three matches so far and currently sits outside the top four in the standings. However, the teenage sensation will be eager to make a statement in Scotland and silence any talk of a slow start.

He had been due to face an in form Michael van Gerwen, who has emerged as the early pace setter in this year’s roadshow. The Dutchman won Night One and finished runner up on Night Two, underlining his strong early season form.

In a significant twist, Van Gerwen has withdrawn from Night 3 in Glasgow. The timing is frustrating for the seven-time Premier League champion, who had the chance to extend his lead at the summit.

After a disappointing World Darts Championship exit at the hands of Gary Anderson, MVG responded in style with a dominant start to the Premier League season. He defeated Gian van Veen 6-4 in the Night One final before losing out to Gerwyn Price in Antwerp on Night Two.

Despite missing Glasgow, Van Gerwen remains 3/1 to reach the final overall and 15/2 to lift an eighth Premier League crown.

Reigning champion Luke Humphries has also endured a mixed start to the defence of his title. However, he arrives in Glasgow in far better spirits after securing his first Players Championship title of the year in Wigan.

Humphries defeated Wessel Nijman to land the £15,000 top prize at Event Four, and that confidence boost could prove pivotal as he looks to kickstart his Premier League campaign.

Debutant Gian van Veen has adapted well to the Premier League stage, picking up points in each of the opening two weeks. The Dutch youngster will be targeting his first nightly victory in Glasgow and has shown enough composure to suggest he could spring a surprise.

With Van Gerwen absent and several of the big names still searching for consistency, Night 3 at the OVO Hydro feels wide open. Littler may be favourite on paper, but the race for momentum in this year’s Premier League is only just beginning.