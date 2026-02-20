Constitution Hill, widely regarded as one of the greatest hurdlers of the modern era, will make his eagerly anticipated debut on the Flat at Southwell Racecourse on Friday evening.

How to watch Constitution Hill race live streaming You can watch the Constitution Hill race tonight live streaming with Bet365. The race itself begins at 7.30PM from Southwell race track.

Watch Constitution Hill at Southwell tonight LIVE Streaming with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

The 2023 Champion Hurdle winner is set to go off favourite for the £40,000 1m4f novice stakes on the Friday Night Live card after gaining entry into the 14-runner field. His place was confirmed when four horses above him in the ballot failed to declare.

Trainer Nicky Henderson admitted there was relief at getting a run. “It was a bit of a relief to get in; we did know that we would be all right last night. Everyone has been very helpful which is good,” he said.

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy takes the ride, as revealed earlier this month, and Henderson is leaving race tactics in his hands despite a wide draw in stall 12.

“I didn’t want to be drawn on the inside so I suppose between four and seven would’ve been quite nice. Twelve is a bit wide but Oisin knows what he’s got to do and I will leave that bit to him on where he wants to go,” Henderson added.

Constitution Hill is berthed between Tres Bien in stall 11 and Gambino in 13. Second favourite Square Necker has fared better with stall five, while Willie Mullins saddles Daddy Long Legs, who will be partnered by Ryan Moore from stall one.

All eyes will be on how the superstar hurdler adapts to the level surface, with this intriguing Flat experiment adding another chapter to an already remarkable career.