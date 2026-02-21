Steve Borthwick’s England welcome Ireland to Twickenham for round three of the 2026 Six Nations, looking to respond after a damaging defeat to Scotland in Glasgow.

How to watch England v Ireland live streaming England v Ireland will be shown live in the UK on ITV1, while viewers in Ireland can watch on RTÉ2. Live streaming is available via ITVX. The match will be played at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, with kick off scheduled for 14:10 GMT on Saturday 21 February.

England began the championship with genuine title aspirations, but last weekend’s 31-20 loss at Murrayfield has left their hopes of a first Six Nations crown since 2020 hanging in the balance.

Another slip here would almost certainly end their challenge.

Ireland have also endured an inconsistent campaign. A heavy defeat in Paris was followed by a hard fought win over Italy in Dublin, leaving them still searching for fluency as they cross the Irish Sea for this crucial encounter.

Borthwick has made three changes to his starting line up.

Henry Pollock is handed his first Test start, while British and Irish Lions flanker Tom Curry returns to bolster the pack. Henry Arundell keeps his place despite facing a disciplinary hearing after his red card in Scotland.

The Bath winger avoided suspension, with the automatic 20 minute red card deemed sufficient punishment.

Captain Maro Itoje is fit and available and will mark the occasion by earning his 100th international cap.