There is a huge amount of pride at stake in Saturday’s later Six Nations clash as Wales host Scotland in Cardiff to contest the Doddie Weir Cup.

How to watch Wales v Scotland France live streaming The match will be shown live on BBC One from 4pm, with full build up from rugby experts and former players. Kick off will be at 4:40pm

On paper, the result appears predictable. Wales have struggled badly throughout this Championship and head into the fixture as 8/1 underdogs.

Performances rather than points may be the immediate priority for the hosts, who have shown little sign of a revival so far.

The statistics paint a bleak picture. Wales have already conceded 15 tries in this year’s tournament and scored just three in return.

They sit bottom of the table with a points difference of -83 and have now lost 13 consecutive Six Nations matches dating back to 2023. Heavy autumn defeats to Argentina, New Zealand and South Africa exposed similar issues, and although they edged past Japan, they have been comprehensively beaten by both England and France in this campaign.

There is, however, individual quality capable of offering resistance. Louis Rees-Zammit remains their most dangerous attacking weapon and could provide a moment of inspiration.

Scotland’s outlook has shifted considerably since their opening weekend defeat to Italy in Rome, a result that placed significant pressure on head coach Gregor Townsend. They responded impressively by defeating England in the last round, restoring belief and momentum to their campaign.

Scotland will be targeting a composed and clinical display to maintain their push up the table.

A comfortable win would set up a potentially decisive home encounter with France in Round 4, a match that could shape the entire Championship heading into the final weekend.