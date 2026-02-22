Fabien Galthié’s France welcome Italy to Lille in round three of the 2026 Six Nations, with Les Bleus looking to maintain their perfect start to the Championship.

France entered the tournament as clear favourites and have justified that tag so far. Convincing victories over Wales and Ireland have delivered maximum points from their opening two fixtures, including a 36-14 win over Ireland at the Stade de France and a 52-12 demolition of Wales in Cardiff.

Those results look even more impressive in light of the weekend’s action. Ireland stunned England at Twickenham with a record victory, while Wales, priced at 9/1, pushed Scotland all the way in Cardiff before narrowly losing by three points. The early narrative suggests France have swept aside two sides who are now finding form.

Italy, however, arrive in confident mood. Under Gonzalo Quesada, the Azzurri continue to show steady improvement. They opened their campaign with an 18-15 win over Scotland in Rome and then pushed Ireland hard in Dublin, particularly at scrum time.

Tommaso Menoncello was influential in midfield at the Aviva, while Monty Ioane and Louis Lynagh provided cutting edge out wide. Captain Michele Lamaro delivered a tireless performance and the Italians look far more resilient and tactically assured than in previous seasons.

France were emphatic 73-24 winners in Rome last year, but this Italian side is developing quickly. Even so, Les Bleus are heavily odds on to move to three wins from three and tighten their grip at the top of the table.