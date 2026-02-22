Igor Tudor begins his spell as Tottenham Hotspur manager with arguably the toughest assignment possible, a north London derby against title chasing Arsenal on Sunday.

How to watch Arsenal v Tottenham live streaming The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. Live streaming is available via Sky Go and the Sky Sports app.

Tottenham v Arsenal will kick off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 22nd February.

Spurs head into the clash in worrying form. They are on an eight match winless run in the Premier League and sit just four points above the relegation zone after West Ham picked up a point on Saturday. Another defeat would drag them even closer to the bottom three and intensify fears of a genuine relegation battle.

Tottenham’s recent record against Arsenal offers little comfort. They have lost their last four Premier League meetings with the Gunners and have not beaten their fierce rivals since May 2022. Earlier this season, Arsenal ran out 4-1 winners in the reverse fixture and have won on each of their last three visits across north London.

Tudor arrives with a reputation for short term turnarounds, having previously steadied clubs such as Udinese, Verona and Juventus in Italy, as well as spells at Marseille, Galatasaray and Hajduk Split. Spurs will hope his experience can spark an immediate improvement, although a lengthy injury list complicates matters.

Arsenal are not without their own issues. Mikel Arteta’s side have won just three league games in 2026 and surrendered a two goal lead in a 2-2 draw with Wolves last time out. Questions have been raised about their mentality as Manchester City close the gap at the top to just two points.

Despite that wobble, Arsenal remain in contention for four trophies and the Premier League title is the ultimate prize, one they have not lifted since 2004. A derby victory could provide the momentum they need for a strong run in.

With Spurs fighting for survival and Arsenal chasing glory, the stakes could hardly be higher in what promises to be a decisive north London showdown.