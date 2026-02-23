Michael Carrick can make it five wins from his first six games in interim charge of Manchester United when they travel to face Everton on Monday night.

How to watch Everton v Manchester Utd live streaming The match will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage begins at 6.30pm GMT.

Everton v Manchester Utd Radio commentary

Everton v Manchester Utd will be broadcast nationally on talkSPORT. Local coverage is available on BBC Radio Merseyside, with live audio also accessible through the official Everton app.

Everton v Manchester Utd Date and kick off time

Everton v Manchester United takes place on Monday 23 February with kick off at 8pm GMT at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Carrick has overseen an impressive revival at Old Trafford, guiding United to victories over Manchester City, Arsenal, Fulham and Tottenham to keep them firmly in the hunt for a UEFA Champions League place. They were seconds away from defeat at West Ham in their last league outing before Benjamin Sesko’s stoppage time equaliser secured a 1-1 draw, extending their unbeaten run.

Three points on Merseyside would strengthen United’s top four credentials and allow them to capitalise on Chelsea and Aston Villa dropping points at the weekend. Confidence appears high within the squad and performances have matched the results since Carrick stepped into the dugout.

Everton sit in mid table but still harbour ambitions of a top half finish. However, their home form at the Hill Dickinson Stadium is a major concern. David Moyes’ side are winless in their last six matches on home soil in all competitions, a run that threatens to undermine their European aspirations.

The Toffees have shown resilience on the road with positive results at Villa and Fulham and a draw at Brighton, yet facing a rejuvenated United side presents a far sterner examination. With momentum firmly behind the visitors, Everton may struggle to halt their worrying home slide.