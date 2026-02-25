The Melbourne Cup has emerged as a long-term target for Constitution Hill after his striking debut on the Flat at Southwell last Friday.

Trained by Nicky Henderson, the 10-time Grade 1 winner powered to a nine and a half length success in a 1m4f novice contest staged with him in mind.

The performance sparked talk of a potential campaign on the Flat in 2026, with owner Michael Buckley confirming that a tilt at the Melbourne Cup in November next year is under consideration.

No decision has yet been made on whether Constitution Hill will line up in next month’s Champion Hurdle, with connections expected to clarify their plans by the end of the week.

The seven-year-old was returning to the winner’s enclosure for the first time in over a year.

Falls at Cheltenham, Aintree and Newcastle had cast doubt over his immediate future over hurdles, and his recent jumping record has raised questions about a return to the top table at the Cheltenham Festival.

The Champion Hurdle picture has shifted repeatedly during the 2025 and 2026 National Hunt season. Constitution Hill shares favouritism with Brighterdaysahead and The New Lion, though each has shown vulnerabilities.

Both Constitution Hill and The New Lion came down in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle earlier in the campaign.

The New Lion later edged home in the International Hurdle on Trials Day without fully silencing doubts. Brighterdaysahead impressed in the Irish Champion Hurdle but has yet to win at the Cheltenham Festival.

Speaking at the At The Races Cheltenham Preview Night, pundit Matt Chapman said Constitution Hill would be strongly supported in the betting should he take his chance in the Festival’s opening day feature.

For now, the focus remains on whether Henderson and Buckley roll the dice in March or begin mapping out a path that could lead their stable star to Flemington next autumn.