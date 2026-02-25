Real Madrid take a narrow 1-0 lead into Wednesday’s Champions League play-off second leg against Benfica at the Santiago Bernabéu.

How to watch Real Madrid v Benfica live streaming Real Madrid Benfica will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1. Kick off time is at 20:00 GMT on Wednesday 25 February.

Last week’s first leg in Lisbon was heated, with tensions spilling over late on. Vinicius Junior struck early in the second half to hand the Spanish side the advantage, and Madrid’s defence protected that lead through a testing finish.

Watch Real Madrid v Benfica LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Benfica had reached the knockout stages in dramatic fashion on matchday eight when goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin scored a late header in a 4-2 win over Real. This tie has been far tighter, and manager Jose Mourinho will watch from the stands after being sent off during the first leg.

How to watch Real Madrid v Benfica

Real Madrid v Benfica will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1.

Live streaming is available via Discovery+.

Kick-off time and venue

The match will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain.

Kick off is at 20:00 GMT on Wednesday 25 February.

The Portuguese side face a daunting task against Mourinho’s former club. Madrid did slip to a 2-1 La Liga defeat at Osasuna on Saturday, yet their European home form has been strong. They crushed Monaco 6-1 in their last Champions League match in Madrid and have been involved in high-scoring contests throughout the campaign.

With Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior leading the attack, Madrid carry serious threat going forward. Benfica’s struggles away from home in Europe this season may concern travelling supporters, including a 1-0 defeat at Chelsea earlier in the competition.

A tense atmosphere is expected after the flashpoints in Lisbon. Madrid will aim to manage the game and protect their slim advantage, while Benfica must find a way to unlock a defence that held firm under pressure in the first meeting.