AFC Bournemouth host Sunderland at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday lunchtime in a Premier League clash that could shape the race for the top half.

Just two points separate the sides, with the Cherries sitting eighth and Sunderland in 12th. Recent form tells a different story.

Andoni Iraola’s team have hit their stride at a key stage of the season. Bournemouth are unbeaten in seven Premier League matches, winning four of them, and have stretched that run to eight games in all competitions. The surge has revived hopes of securing European football next term.

Sunderland, led by Regis Le Bris, have struggled for consistency. Five defeats in their last seven league matches have seen the Black Cats slip into the bottom half of the table. Their away form is also a concern, with no top-flight win on the road since October.

The contrast in momentum makes this a stiff assignment for the visitors. Bournemouth have been strong at home and will view this fixture as a chance to strengthen their position in the top eight.