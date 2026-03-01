Manchester United return to Old Trafford on Sunday sitting inside the Premier League’s top four under Michael Carrick.

A 1-0 victory at Everton on Monday strengthened their grip on a UEFA Champions League place, though Crystal Palace arrive with a recent record at the ground that demands respect. The Eagles have won on their last two visits to the Theatre of Dreams and produced a 4-0 win at Selhurst Park in 2024 not long before United lifted the FA Cup.

Carrick has overseen five wins and a draw from his first six league matches in charge. A 2-0 derby success over Manchester City and a 3-2 triumph at Arsenal set the tone for his tenure, with greater control in midfield and a clear attacking structure.

United have settled into a 4-2-3-1 shape that focuses on stretching opponents in wide areas. That approach has contributed to a 10-match unbeaten run in the league and renewed belief around Old Trafford.

Palace, managed by Oliver Glasner, have balanced domestic duties with a run in the UEFA Europa Conference League following their Wembley success. Midweek travel has affected their league form at home, though their away record remains strong with six Premier League wins on the road, one more than United.

They travel north after beating Wolves last weekend and overcoming Zrinjski Mostar on Thursday, bringing confidence despite a mixed spell in the league.

Dean Henderson is expected to start against his former club and has been among the standout goalkeepers in recent weeks. Palace’s defence has been reshaped since the January departure of Marc Guehi and has shown vulnerability from set pieces.

United have created enough chances to score multiple goals in three consecutive home matches under Carrick. Palace have found the net in 13 of their last 14 away games, setting up the prospect of an open contest.