Arsenal continue their Premier League title push on Sunday when they host London rivals Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s side produced a commanding 4-1 win away at Tottenham last weekend to remain top of the table. That performance extended their strong run of form, yet Chelsea present a different type of challenge.

The last two meetings between the clubs have been tight. Arsenal edged a 1-0 victory in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final, while the reverse league fixture ended 1-1 despite the Gunners playing much of the match with a numerical advantage after Moises Caicedo was sent off in the first half.

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has seen his team surrender leads in each of their last two matches.

He is likely to set up with caution in a fixture where avoiding defeat would keep his side firmly in the race for a top-four finish.

Recent history suggests this contest could begin cautiously. Three of the last five meetings between Arsenal and Chelsea have been goalless at half-time.

Arsenal have also been level at the break in seven of their last 10 league games, pointing towards another tight opening 45 minutes.