Burnley make the trip to Merseyside this week still reeling from a dramatic 4-3 home defeat to Brentford.

Scott Parker’s side had shown signs of recovery with a win over Crystal Palace and a draw at Chelsea. Those results raised hopes of a climb away from trouble, yet Saturday’s clash with the Bees ended in frustration.

Burnley trailed 3-0 inside 35 minutes before mounting a comeback to level the match. Two second-half goals were ruled out and their efforts were undone when Mikkel Damsgaard struck late to seal victory for the visitors.

Everton arrive in better spirits after responding to successive defeats with a 3-2 win at Newcastle.

David Moyes will be looking for a repeat performance on home soil as his team chase further progress towards the European places.

The Toffees have shown resilience away from home in recent weeks and will now aim to carry that level into this fixture at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

What TV channel is Everton v Burnley on?

TNT Sports will provide live coverage of Everton v Burnley.

Is there a live stream?

The match will be available to stream through the TNT Sports app and Discovery+ for subscribers.

Venue and kick-off time

The game will be played at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, with the kick off scheduled for 19:30 GMT.