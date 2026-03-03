Leeds United aim to put more distance between themselves and the relegation zone when they host Sunderland at Elland Road on Tuesday night.

Daniel Farke’s side saw their three-match unbeaten run ended by a narrow 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday. Leeds created openings in that contest and will feel they deserved more from the game.

Sunderland arrive in West Yorkshire searching for a lift. The Black Cats have collected just one point from their last four Premier League fixtures and have slipped down the table during that run.

The two promoted sides have impressed since returning to the Premier League and shared the spoils in December’s reverse fixture at the Stadium of Light.

On that occasion, Simon Adingra fired Sunderland ahead before Dominic Calvert-Lewin struck to secure a 1-1 draw.

Leeds head into Tuesday’s clash sitting six points clear of the relegation zone. Their latest outing ended in a narrow defeat to Manchester City, with Antoine Semenyo’s goal just before half-time proving decisive.

Daniel Farke cut a frustrated figure on the touchline during that match and was sent off in the closing stages. As a result, assistant Eddie Riemer will take charge from the dugout when the Black Cats arrive at Elland Road.

With both clubs looking to build on solid campaigns back in the top flight, another tight contest could be on the cards.

How to watch Leeds v Sunderland

Leeds v Sunderland will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 in the UK. Live streaming will be available on discovery+ for subscribers.

When does Leeds Sunderland Kick off?

The match will take place at Elland Road Leeds. Kick off tim is scheduled for 19:30 GMT on Tuesday 3 March.