Liverpool aim to extend their winning run to three Premier League matches when they face Wolves at Molineux on Tuesday night.

Arne Slot’s side have taken maximum points from their last three outings, strengthening their push for a top four finish. Another victory would help close the gap on Manchester United and Aston Villa above them in the table.

Watch Wolves v Liverpool LIVE streaming with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Wolves remain rooted to the foot of the standings despite a morale-boosting win over Aston Villa on Friday. That result was only their second league triumph of the season and they are still 14 points from safety, leaving their survival hopes hanging by a thread.

Molineux can be a difficult venue under the lights, though Liverpool’s recent form makes them clear favourites heading into the midweek clash.

How to watch Wolves v Liverpool

Wolves v Liverpool will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Live streaming is available via Discovery+ for subscribers.

Wolves v Liverpool kick off time, date and venue

The match will be played at Molineux. Kick off time is at 20:15 GMT on Tuesday 3 March.