Brighton host Arsenal at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday night as the Premier League leaders continue their title push.

Mikel Arteta’s side secured a 2-1 victory over Chelsea on Sunday, though it required a strong display from goalkeeper David Raya to preserve the three points. Arsenal now turn their attention to another difficult away fixture as they aim to keep Manchester City at arm’s length in the title race.

City sit five points behind with a game in hand, placing extra pressure on the Gunners to maintain their momentum. Arsenal recorded an emphatic 4-1 victory away at Tottenham in their most recent league trip and have already beaten Brighton twice this season in the league and the EFL Cup.

Brighton approach the contest with renewed confidence after a difficult winter run. Fabian Hurzeler’s side have won their last two league matches, beating Brentford 2-0 and Nottingham Forest 2-1.

The Seagulls have also proved capable of troubling leading sides. They defeated Manchester City 2-1 earlier in the campaign and knocked Manchester United out of the FA Cup. Their cup journey later ended with a 3-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

Arsenal’s attacking options give them a strong platform heading into the match. Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli form part of a forward line that has delivered goals both from open play and set pieces. William Saliba and Jurrien Timber both scored from corners in the recent win over Chelsea.

Brighton have lost only twice at home in the league this season, so Arsenal will expect a competitive test on the south coast.