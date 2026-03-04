Newcastle United host Manchester United at St James’ Park on Wednesday night in a Premier League clash featuring teams heading in opposite directions.

Eddie Howe’s side sit 13th in the table and have struggled for results in recent weeks.

The Magpies were beaten 3-2 by Everton on Saturday, a result that led to boos from sections of the home crowd. Newcastle have recorded only one victory in their last seven league matches and have lost three home games in succession.

That sequence has left them well adrift of the European race. They are now around 15 points behind the top four and a dozen points outside the top five.

Manchester United arrive on Tyneside in strong form since the appointment of interim manager Michael Carrick. The Red Devils are unbeaten during his spell in charge and have collected six wins from their last seven league fixtures.

A 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday lifted United into third place and strengthened their push for a Champions League spot. Carrick’s side are seeking a league double over Newcastle for the first time since the 2020 and 2021 season.

St James’ Park has not been an easy venue for United in recent seasons, with the visitors losing on their last three trips to the ground. Newcastle also boast a solid record in evening kick-offs, losing only twice in their last 20 Premier League home matches starting at 7pm or later.

Goals could feature again in this contest. Each of Newcastle’s last nine matches in the league have produced at least three goals.