The Jockey Club has relaxed dress guidance across its racecourses, including Cheltenham, to make the events more welcoming to a wider audience.

Racegoers are now allowed to wear casual clothing such as trainers, jogging bottoms and ripped jeans. Clothing must still be appropriate for a public event and football shirts are not permitted.

While there is no strict dress code at Cheltenham, tradition still shapes what many people choose to wear. Visitors often favour smart clothing that feels stylish without becoming overly formal.

What not to wear at Cheltenham Festival

Although the dress code has been relaxed, some clothing is not allowed at Cheltenham Racecourse.

Football shirts are not permitted anywhere on the racecourse. Clothing should also be suitable for a public sporting event.

Most racegoers avoid very casual outfits and instead opt for smart casual clothing that fits the traditional race day atmosphere.

What to wear to Cheltenham in March

Cheltenham Festival takes place in March, when weather conditions can change quickly.

Racegoers often wear layered outfits that include:

Tweed jackets or wool coats

Knitwear such as jumpers or roll necks

Boots with strong grip for grass surfaces

Scarves and gloves for colder mornings

Dressing in layers helps visitors stay comfortable throughout the day.

Men’s race day style

A typical Cheltenham look for men includes classic British tailoring. Tweed jackets, tailored blazers or structured sports coats are common choices and are usually paired with a crisp shirt or knitwear such as a roll neck or merino jumper.

Chinos or tailored trousers in colours such as navy, charcoal or tan remain popular options. Some racegoers add a waistcoat or tie, especially in hospitality areas or premium viewing spaces.

Heritage fabrics and layered outfits work well at the Festival. The aim is a polished appearance that feels relaxed and confident rather than strictly formal.

Outerwear and preparing for the weather

The Festival takes place in March, when conditions can change quickly. Layered clothing is a good option for staying comfortable during the day.

Wool overcoats, tweed coats and tailored trench coats are popular outerwear choices. Scarves, gloves and knitwear also provide warmth while adding an extra layer of style.

Men’s footwear

Footwear should combine comfort with durability. The racecourse involves a fair amount of walking and much of the ground is grass.

Brogues, Chelsea boots and Derby boots with solid soles are common choices. Well made shoes with good grip help visitors stay comfortable throughout the day.

Women’s race day style

Cheltenham is known for elegant race day fashion that also works in outdoor conditions. While there is no set dress code, many outfits combine style with practicality.

Tailored coats, structured blazers and statement outerwear often form the centrepiece of an outfit. Dresses with layers, skirts worn with tights, jumpsuits and coordinated separates are all popular.

Wide leg trousers paired with blouses or knitwear are also a stylish option for a modern race day look. The overall aim is to look polished while still feeling comfortable.

Headwear and accessories

Hats are not required at Cheltenham, though many racegoers still wear them as part of the Festival tradition.

Accessories such as silk scarves, gloves and structured handbags can complete an outfit while offering warmth during colder weather.

Women’s footwear

High heels are not always practical at Cheltenham due to grassy areas and uneven ground.

Block heels, ankle boots, knee high boots and quality flat boots are popular alternatives. Shoes should feel supportive and suitable for spending several hours outdoors.