FOX has officially ordered a reimagined version of Baywatch, the iconic lifeguard action-drama that became a global sensation in the 1990s.

The revival, co-produced by Fremantle and FOX Entertainment, will debut in the 2026-27 season with a 12-episode first run.

The new series will feature an all-new cast of lifeguards sporting the franchise’s trademark red swimsuits, delivering fresh stories of adrenaline-fueled rescues, tangled romances and beachside heroics.

While staying true to the spirit of the original, the reboot will update the setting and storylines to reflect the challenges and culture of modern-day California.

Matt Nix (Burn Notice) will serve as showrunner and executive producer, alongside original co-creators Michael Berk and Greg Bonann, with Dante Di Loreto and Doug Schwartz also attached as executive producers.

“In its first run, Baywatch defined an entire era of beach life and elevated lifeguards to an iconic status,” said Michael Thorn, President of FOX Television Network. “Now, we’re bringing that California dream to a whole new generation of fans with fresh stories, rising stars and the same spectacle that made Baywatch a global phenomenon.”

Christian Vesper, CEO of Global Drama at Fremantle, added: “Baywatch has always been one of the most iconic series in television history. With FOX and Matt Nix as partners, we’re reconnecting with existing fans while introducing these famous lifeguards to a new audience.”

Originally launched in 1989, Baywatch became the world’s most-watched show, airing in over 200 countries and drawing over a billion weekly viewers at its peak. The franchise made stars of David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson, Carmen Electra, Jason Momoa and many more.

The reboot aims to celebrate that enduring legacy while re-energising it for today’s viewers, promising slow-motion spectacle, high-stakes rescues and the timeless drama of life on Southern California’s sun-drenched coastline.