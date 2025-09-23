League One side Lincoln City will be eyeing a famous upset when they host Chelsea at the LNER Stadium in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

How to watch Lincoln v Chelsea live stream

The match takes place at the LNER Stadium on Tuesday 23rd September 2025, kicking off at 7:45pm. UK fans can watch the game live on Sky Sports+, with highlights available later on Sky Sports platforms.

The Imps head into the tie in superb form, unbeaten in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Michael Skubala’s team sit third in League One and boosted their promotion push on Saturday with a 3-1 victory over Luton Town, sealed by late goals from Justin Obikwu and Ben House.

They will be confident of troubling Chelsea, especially having scored in 11 of their 12 games this season.

Chelsea, by contrast, have hit a rocky patch under Enzo Maresca. The Blues lost 2-1 to Manchester United at the weekend, their second consecutive defeat, and defensive lapses remain a concern with just two clean sheets in their last six outings. However, their squad depth should give them the edge in Lincolnshire.

Maresca is expected to rotate heavily, with the likes of Malo Gusto, Alejandro Garnacho, Jamie Gittens and Marc Guiu all set to feature. Even if Lincoln can test Chelsea’s backline, the Londoners’ quality across the pitch is likely to prove decisive.

Lincoln’s strong home form, five wins and two draws from their last seven matches at the LNER Stadium suggests they can make this a lively contest, and a packed crowd will believe an upset is possible.

But Chelsea’s attacking options should ultimately see them through to the fourth round.