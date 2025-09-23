Carabao Cup holders as recently as two seasons ago and runners up last term, Liverpool begin their latest campaign on Tuesday night when they host Championship side Southampton at Anfield in the third round.

Liverpool v Southampton live streaming

The match takes place at Anfield on Tuesday 23rd September 2025, with kick-off at 8pm BST. The game will be shown live on ITV1, with coverage beginning shortly before kick-off. Highlights will also be available later on ITVX.

The Reds were beaten 2-1 by Newcastle in last season’s final at Wembley but bounced back to win the Premier League title.

Watch Liverpool v Southampton LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Arne Slot’s side have started the new campaign perfectly, winning all five of their league matches and also claiming victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Saturday’s 2-1 derby win over Everton was another sign of their resilience.

Southampton, meanwhile, arrive under pressure. Will Still’s side are still adjusting to life in the Championship following relegation and sit 19th after a five-match winless run.

While the Saints may not prioritise the Carabao Cup, Still is expected to rotate with experienced options still available to pose Liverpool problems.

Liverpool have often made changes in this competition, and in each of the last two campaigns they conceded in all three rounds before eventually progressing.

Southampton will hope to exploit that vulnerability, but the quality and depth of the Reds’ squad should be enough to see them into the fourth round.