Netflix has confirmed that House of Guinness, the new drama series from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, will premiere worldwide on Thursday, September 25.

Produced by Banijay UK’s Kudos and Nebulastar, the series delves into the rise of Ireland’s Guinness family dynasty in the 19th century.

House of Guinness Premiere Date

House of Guinness is positioned as one of Netflix’s most anticipated dramas of 2025, with a premiere date of September 25th 2025.

Knight, who is also writing the next James Bond movie, swaps the gritty industrial backdrop of Birmingham for Dublin’s grand mansions and iconic brewery.

“It’s the extraordinary story of a family who happens to be the inheritors of the biggest brewery in the world,” Knight explained. “The first priority is: Don’t screw it up. And the second priority is to make Guinness even bigger.”

Set in Dublin and New York in the 1860s, the series opens with the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, whose vision propelled the brewery into global prominence.

His children, Arthur (Anthony Boyle), Edward (Louis Partridge), Anne (Emily Fairn) and Ben (Fionn O’Shea) are thrust into positions of power, navigating family rivalries, high society and the burdens of safeguarding a world-famous brand.

The drama explores themes of wealth, ambition and morality, weaving the personal struggles of the Guinness heirs with the broader story of Ireland at a time of rapid social and political change.

It also highlights the workers and associates who kept the factory and the dynasty alive.

Joining the cast are James Norton, Dervla Kirwan, Jack Gleeson, Niamh McCormack, Danielle Galligan, Ann Skelly, Seamus O’Hara, Michael McElhatton, David Wilmot, Michael Colgan, Jessica Reynolds, Hilda Fay and Elizabeth Daulau, rounding out an ensemble of Irish and international talent.