Ross Syner’s short film Brothers, starring BAFTA-winning actor David Bradley, has officially qualified for the 2026 BAFTAs® following selections at prestigious festivals including HollyShorts and Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival.

Brothers Bafta

The film brings a deeply personal story of grief, sacrifice and morality to the awards conversation.

At once intimate and unsettling, Brothers presents a powerful moral dilemma. When two grandsons present their grandfather (Bradley) with an impossible choice, he must decide whether to protect his family at all costs or confront the risk of repeating past mistakes.

With stripped-back, camera-led storytelling, the film immerses audiences in the tension of the moment, offering no easy answers—only the universal question: how far would you go for the ones you love?

Rooted in themes of loyalty, guilt and resilience, the film reflects on the legacies passed down through families and the defining choices that shape who we are. By confronting grief and morality head-on, it challenges viewers to grapple with the complexities of love, loss and responsibility.

Syner, known for his character-driven narratives, co-wrote and directed the project. His previous work includes Francois, which screened at Cannes Short Film Corner, and Jack, winner of Best Short Film at the Royal Television Society Awards.

As founder of Mockingbird Film Co., he has built a reputation for bold, emotionally honest storytelling.

Co-writer and assistant director Leanne Dunne brought additional layers of emotional sensitivity and tension to the narrative, while producer Ben Keen, also of Mockingbird Film Co., was pivotal in realising the project. Keen, an award-winning writer himself, balanced creative ambition with practical execution, ensuring the film’s themes of family and sacrifice came vividly to life.

At the heart of Brothers is Bradley’s performance. Best known for roles in Harry Potter and Game of Thrones, his portrayal of a grandfather torn between regret and responsibility offers a raw and deeply human centrepiece to the story.

With its BAFTA qualification, Brothers emerges as a contender in the 2026 race, standing out as a distinctly British film with universal resonance.

By holding a mirror to the strength and fragility of family ties, Syner’s short promises to leave a lasting impression on both audiences and awards voters.